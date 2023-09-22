Hennessy Artistry 2023 date announced Loop Barbados

Save the date for Hennessy Artistry, the most highly anticipated annual event in Barbados for 2023.

Rasheed Wharton, Brand Manager at Bryden Stokes, the local distributor of Hennessy, has just revealed the date for this year’s celebration: Saturday, December 16.

The shift to a mid-December date signifies a positive change. Wharton enthusiastically commented: “We are certain this adjustment in the date will elevate the overall experience for our dedicated festival-goers. We are excited by the opportunity for both Bajans returning home for the holidays and our visiting guests to immerse themselves in the Hennessy Artistry experience.”

December sets the stage for what promises to be a memorable occasion. Wharton tantalisingly hinted at the exciting elements already in place for the 2023 edition, building upon the previous year’s success following the COVID-19 hiatus.

“We understand fans are eagerly awaiting further updates,” Wharton noted. “Behind the scenes, we’ve already implemented thrilling elements to ensure Hennessy Artistry 2023 becomes an even more remarkable experience, blending the essence of our brand with the Barbadian vibe.”

Stay tuned to @Hennessy on Instagram for details in the coming weeks.