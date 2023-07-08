Help available: Alcohol consumption high among Barbadians Loop Barbados

Barbadian men and women – young adults and seniors, do not have to battle alcoholism alone.

Once again, in a most recent report, alcohol is being identified as one of the major substances negatively impacting the lives of persons living in Barbados.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, July 6, at the Mount Gay Visitors Center, Deputy Manager of the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) Troy Wickham listed alcohol among the top three substances for which persons are presenting themselves to treatment centers.

“Our 2021 report still sees alcohol as one of the major substances, one of the top three substances, persons present themselves to treatment centers for treatment,” Wickham explained.

Noting that some persons know where to seek help, he said from the report showed:

“At the Psychiatric Hospital as you can see, this is the Drug Rehabilitation Unit, four out of every 10 persons who present themselves for treatment is for alcohol use.”

“At the Center for Counselling Addiction Support, better known as CASA Alternatives, we can say about three out of every 10 persons that present themselves for treatment is for alcohol use. At the Substance Abuse Foundation two out of every 10, and of course at the NCSA, it is eight per cent of persons who present themselves to us for treatment.”

Wickham professed that it was important for the NCSA to share the data and educate the public.

“Though we see it as a concern, it is important for us to share the information, giving persons the facts.”

He also revealed that males had the tendency to present themselves for treatment more, not disputing the fact that Barbadian females also consume large amounts of alcohol.

“The age groups that we are seeing is split basically evenly, the under 40s and over 40s across the board; so it’s clear that alcohol consumption is negatively impacting more productive citizens across the island.”

“We also recognize that males are presenting themselves more for treatment in facilities for alcohol consumption or alcohol use. This does not mean that females do not have the problem as well. With anecdotal information out there, I’m sure we all go to parties and we see women consuming large amounts of alcohol, being obviously…escorted out of parties.”

Therefore, he stressed:

“So we want to make persons know that there is a place for help, we are here to help.”