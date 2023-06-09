Heineken celebrates UEFA Champions lineup Loop Barbados

Several lucky patrons will have the ultimate viewing experience for the Heineken UEFA Champions League Finals this weekend.

On April, 20, Heineken, distributed by Bryden Stokes Limited, launched its “Celebrate the Champions Line Up” promotion in Barbados. This promotional campaign gives consumers a chance to win tickets to watch the Heineken UEFA Champions League Finals on Saturday, June 10 at University of West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus.

To redeem the FREE TICKET, patrons should purchase a six-pack of Heineken beer and a 6.5oz Lays Classic Chips at a participating retailer and use their receipt to redeem a ticket at any Cavi and Vino location or Bryden Stokes Retail Center.

Prior to COVID-19, the UEFA Champions League watch party was a staple for the Heineken brand and Bryden Stokes Limited. It inspired generations of football fans and built appreciation for UCL and the beer brand. This year, the experience signals a return to normalcy after the two-year COVID-19 pandemic.

“Undoubtedly, football is one of the most popular sports in the region with thousands of fans tuning in to watch the UCL every season. As such it was important for Heineken and Bryden Stokes Limited to inspire a new generation of football fan as appreciation of their love for UEFA Champions league and Heineken,” explained Rohan Campbell, Divisional Manager, Brewery Wines, Spirits and Tobacco, Bryden Stokes Limited.

Persons who are unable to purchase to redeem tickets before the event can attend the event on the day with the purchase of a six-pack on entry.