Grass fires in Barbados for 2022 between January and February are up significantly.

Barbados Fire Service statistics up to February 15 stand at 81, in comparison to this period in 2021, which recorded 34 grass fires.

Yesterday, the call centre received a call at 11:25 am, to report a fire in the Heddings, Foul Bay, St Philip area. The response comprised one Leading Fire Officer and three fire officers from Bridgetown.