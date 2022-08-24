Heavy showers, thunderstorms as Tropical wave passes Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring a tropical wave of immediate interest to the southeast of Barbados.

As of 8 am, this morning, the wave was near 55W or 460 km (290 miles) off the island.

The Met Office said in a midday alert that the tropical wave remains disorganized with an elongated area of low pressure to the southeast of Barbados.

However, the update also shared that the current model guidance is now suggesting the tropical will bring some moderate to heavy showers, rain and thunderstorms during the night, tonight, Wednesday, August 24, and continue into Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Recommendations to the public:- Download the BMS insight app for Android or CAP.CAP for significant weather alerts.- Continue to monitor the BMS website and Social media pages for official weatherupdates.- Prepare yourself well in advance in case this alert elevates to orange or red.

This is the final information statement on this tropical wave, however, due to the already saturated nature of some areas across the island, flood watches or warnings may be required at short notice.

The Barbados Meteorological Service continues to monitor a number of tropical waves in the Atlantic.