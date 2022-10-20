Heavy-duty licenses for drivers under 25 suspended Loop Barbados

Individuals under the age of 25 who already possess a heavy-duty license will not be affected by the changes to the Road Traffic Amendment.

The Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) has suspended the issuance of heavy-duty, public service vehicle and motor tractor permits and driver licenses to persons under age of 25, to allow for legislative changes to be drafted to Section 69 (1) of the Road Traffic Amendments.

“It was recently drawn to the attention of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW), that an amendment made to Section 69 (1) in 2017 was never enforced by the BLA. This amendment prohibits issuing and endorsing as valid these categories of licenses to individuals under the age of 25,” said the BLA in a statement on Wednesday.

With the legislative change, persons under the age limit have been deferred from sitting the test for permit holders, and the issuing of permits has been suspended as well to those under 25.

The MTWW did not disclose how many persons are in the process of acquiring a heavy-duty license and are impacted by this change.

However, the release did say that the Ministry is mindful of the impact which the suspension is having on affected persons, and is seeking to urgently resolve the matter. MTWW and BLA officials have been meeting with stakeholders from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Barbados Vocational Training Board, the Barbados Driving School Association, and the Barbados Police Service. The Barbados Revenue Authority has also been informed of the matter via official correspondence.