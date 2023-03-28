HEART/VTDI benefits from Huawei’s US$100K contribution to ICT training Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Huawei has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the HEART/NSTA-VTDI (Vocational Training Development Unit), with the tech company set to make a major contribution to the tertiary institution.

The agreement involves the establishment of

