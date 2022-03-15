Heart and Stroke Foundation welcomes doubled taxes on sweet drinks | Loop Barbados

It was a day of rejoicing for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados and the Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition after government announced that in 17 days the excise tax on sweetened drinks will jump from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Believing that this tax would further disincentivise those who purchase sweetened drinks, the two organisations collectively issued a response on social media.

“We commend the Hon Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados for not only recognizing the policy prescriptions necessary for Childhood Obesity Prevention and the need for nutritious food, but for acting on this in the presentation of Financial and Budget Proposal 2022.”

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados and the Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition today, March 15, commended the government of Barbados “for its announcement of an increase from 10 per cent to 20 per cent on the excise tax on sweetened beverages.”

The statement said, “This is one of the World Health Organisation’s proven evidence-based policy asks towards the reduction of childhood obesity and NCDs (non-communicable diseases)!”

In addition, Prime Minister Mottley in her four-hour presentation from the floor of the Lower House of Parliament shared that “fresh and wholesome, nutritious food is the daily medicine that is needed to tackle the high incidence of common NCDs.”

The new tax rate is to go into effect from April 1, 2022.