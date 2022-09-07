Hear the accent? First look at Bajan Niko Terho on Grey’s Academy Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Niko Terho may or may not be the intern who is living in the hospital below the radar in this new residency programme at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy.

He’s trying to prove that he deserves to be there

In a sneak peek trailer dropped yesterday, the new class of Grey meet with Sloan and learn “You will save lives and you will end some”. But this entire new cohort seems to be getting a second chance. Sloan calls on the “diamonds in the rough” to “prove the doubters wrong” and it seems they have “a lot to prove”.

In his introduction, Terho says his character, “Lucas Adams, is trying to prove himself. He’s trying to prove that he deserves to be there.”

But when caught either with his hands in his pants or with his pants partially down, and asked what is he doing, he replies smoothly, “Was working till 4am, thought I’d put on fresh underwear.” To which he is met with a doubtful reply of, “Please don’t tell me you’re living here.”

Terho slips his hands into his white jacket and we are all left with no answer.

Asked what it’s like being a part of this explosion of newness on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, Terho says he likens every day on the set to when you first go to Disney World in your childhood, “and stepping into the kingdom”.

The new season kicks off Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Terho is born to a Barbadian mom and a Finnish dad.