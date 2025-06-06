Health officials clear the air on scabies outbreak

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is strongly rejecting what it deems to be “recent exaggerated claims” about the scabies outbreak in the St Michael District Hospital, as well as other claims in the health sector.

A media release said while the magnitude of the outbreak did not constitute a public health emergency, the safety of both patients and health care workers remained a priority.

The Ministry was responding to claims made by the Democratic Labour Party spokesperson on health Senator Andre Worrell.

The full statement follows:

The Ministry of Health and Wellness strongly rejects recent exaggerated claims regarding the scabies outbreak and reaffirms that both patients and health care workers safety remain top priorities.

Scabies does not meet the threshold of a Public Health Emergency of National Significance, as there is no significant impact on the public or overwhelming strain on resources. There is no evidence of spread to schools, homes, or the general population. The situation remains controlled, and claims of the outbreak being first communicated via media are inaccurate. Internal protocols were followed, though we continue to improve communication.

Our nurses are the backbone of healthcare, and we value their commitment deeply. Recruitment is fair and transparent, ensuring all foreign and local professionals meet the same standards. Claims that Barbadian nurses are sidelined are unfounded. All hiring decisions align with national healthcare needs.

We firmly refute allegations that nurses were forced to work in unsafe conditions. Nurses are trained to manage infectious risks, and their safety is a top priority.

Assertions of systemic shortages like soap or essential supplies are false. Hospitals are stocked according to usage needs, and any isolated gaps are swiftly addressed. Claims of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortages are also unfounded. Supplies, including gloves and gowns, have been provided, and infection control training continues regularly.

Due to temporary issues at the hospital laundry, linens are now processed off-site at certified facilities following infection control standards.

Reports of bird droppings are acknowledged, but claims of dead birds in wards are unsupported. Allegations of rats in clinical areas remain unverified. Pest control measures are routinely enforced, and no environmental health risk is present.

Garbage disposal protocols are strictly followed. Any isolated issues are promptly resolved through facility management procedures.

Infected and non-infected patients are not housed together. Proper isolation protocols are in place once cases are identified, with staff briefed to uphold these measures.

Claims of mismanagement and neglect are untrue. Management responded swiftly to concerns by activating protocols and coordinating with the Ministry. There is no evidence of neglect. Budgets are reviewed by Parliament, and investment in healthcare infrastructure continues.

As of June 5, 2025, there are eleven (11) confirmed patient cases. No official data supports claims of 24 patient cases or seven infected nurses.

This is a dynamic situation. Infection control measures are active, and we remain confident in a responsible resolution. Contact tracing continues, and scabies —most often spread through prolonged contact — is likely introduced by external sources.

The Ministry urges the public to ignore misinformation and rely on official sources. We remain committed to the highest standards of care, safety, and accountability for all Barbadians. (PR/SAT)