Health Ministry doubling down on negligent properties Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is cracking down on delinquent property owners, in light of the upsurge in dengue cases and an increase in rodent sightings on the island.

To this end, the Ministry is in the process of strengthening its enforcement of the Health Services Act and its accompanying regulations. As a result, 12 persons have been charged with various violations, which include, but are not limited to, overgrown vegetation, mosquito breeding, and illegal dumping.

Of these cases, seven were lodged at the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court presently located at Horse Hill, St. Joseph; one at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Bridgetown, and four at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court, Christ Church.

The Ministry strongly encourages all citizens and residents to pay keen attention to their surroundings by ensuring that no violations exist on their premises since violations will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to wilfully breed mosquitoes on their properties, particularly if previously warned by the Environmental Health Department.

The legislation authorises Environmental Health Officers to enter all premises for the purpose of conducting inspections, which include both the interior and exterior of the property.