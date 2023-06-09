Health Minister issues timely warning about drinking alcohol Loop Barbados

Before the Crop Over season gets into full swing, the Minister of Health and Wellness is trying to issue an early warning against the use of alcohol beyond safe limits, especially in this extreme heat.

A doctor by profession, Dr Sonia Browne told Loop News, that she had a patient who died recently because of the impact of excessive drinking on his liver. She said, “It is a myth that rum drinkers or alcohol users do not get sick. It is a myth that alcohol does not harm one. Those things are not true.”

In this time when both men and women, according to her, partake in the drinking of alcoholic beverages for recreation and as though it is a cultural norm, she wants people to “know their limits”.

With the high number of motor vehicular accidents recorded for the year so far, including road fatalities, she cautioned drivers to be mindful.

Her comments come a couple days after appeals from The Barbados Police Service and the Barbados Road Safety Association for a hit-and-run driver to come forward after his or her involvement in a fatal accident. The accident in the parish of St Philip claimed the life of a 19-year-old. Dr Browne is the Member of Parliament for St Philip North and though it is not her constituency, she still extended condolences to the family of Quiara Callender and pleaded with all drivers to stop putting other road users at risk.

“There are other people that use the road who you are also putting at risk if you choose to drink and drive.” The Health Minister advised, “Use no alcohol or as little as you can when out this season.”

Dr Browne also shared that, “One of the biggest worries this year at this time of year, besides drunk driving, is heat and dehydration.”

She called on event patrons to adhere to the heat warnings coming out from the weather channels and meteorological services warning “almost routinely” about the summer temperatures.

The doctor said many may not know the science behind the impact of heat on those using alcohol, so she explained, “It increases diuretic effects. In Bajan terms, it makes people go to the bathroom a lot.” She said that feters need to remember to stay hydrated. “Increase your water intake. Drink water, water, water. Use low-sugar beverages and drink more water.”

Dehydration could also lead to disorientation in adults; “try not to get to that stage!”