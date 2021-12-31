Head of Monitoring Unit: Strict protocols in place for election season | Loop Barbados

The COVID-19 Monitoring Unit stands ready for the season of election campaigning that is set to roll out.

This assurance was given by the head of the Unit, Ronald Chapman, as he addressed the nation in a news conference Thursday evening.

“During this time, the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit and the Electoral and Boundaries Commission would have put a number of protocols in place. A lot of these protocols were used in the St George North by-election so we would have put them in place, we would have seen them work and we would have just tweaked them and expanded them where necessary for the national election,” he stated.

He went on to say that while a lot of the meetings will be streamed, spot meetings would still be permitted, with restrictions on numbers for larger political events.

“At those larger events, their restrictions will be 500 persons at this time. This is in keeping with other events that we are presently having, so there is synchronicity within the events and so on,” the head of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit said.

He indicated that there had been an agreement that political parties can host three large events, the staging of which would be left to their discretion.

In addition to recruiting people from across the 30 polling districts to augment the Unit’s resources in the initial stages, Chapman also noted that the personnel from the Barbados Police Service would be responsible for crowd management.

“I must say, though, that crowd management and control is firmly in the grasp of the Barbados Police Service and the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit is there to assist wherever necessary and possible,” he pointed out.

Chapman urged individuals, as they attend political meetings to remain cognizant that COVID-19 still existed and conduct themselves accordingly.

“It is critical that we recognize that, although this is a time, we usually call the ‘silly season’, we must act wisely. As the Prime Minister would normally say we must apply our hearts to wisdom during this period of time.

Although we can get quite animated and enthused by our candidates and the messages that they bring, we ask you kindly, please think of your brother, think of your family back home and do all the things that we know are necessary to prevent us from spreading COVID-19,” he cautioned.