Haynes to lead Co-Op Credit Union for the sixth time Loop Barbados

Hally Haynes has once again retained the title of Chairman of the Barbados Police Co-op Credit Union Ltd (BPCCUL).

For the sixth time, he will sit in this role on the Board of Directors for the period 2022-2023.

In his sixth consecutive year as Chairman, Haynes took a moment to congratulate the other appointed Board members and stated, “This will be a busy period for the Credit Union as we work towards improving on the favourable financial results achieved over the past year.

“Additionally, we will be working towards completing the process of updating our member information as well as complying with regulatory standards and requirements. We will also be actively involved, as a member of the wider Credit Union movement, in the planned introduction of a mobile baking wallet and in addressing matters which affect our operations and members, including the introduction of deposit insurance for this sector of financial institutions.”

Additionally, the new Board includes Vice-President Barry Hunte, Treasurer Juliet Best-Brathwaite, Secretary Trevor Griffith, Assistant Secretary Edwin O’Neal and Directors Nola Murphy and Alliston Seale.