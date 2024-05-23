Haynes hat-trick leads Deacons FC to victory Loop Barbados

Kickstart Rush secured third place and confirmed Empire SC’s relegation from the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League, when the two clubs met last night at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The Premier League debutants defeated the Bank Hall boys 2-1 to earn their 10th win of the season.

Empire SC took the lead in the 38th minute when Kemar Holligan headed the ball powerfully beyond Kickstart Rush goalkeeper Corey Bridgeman from 12 yards, following a cross from the left.

Kickstart Rush found the equalizer in the 67th minute, when 14-year-old forward Jamarco Johnson received the ball inside the penalty area and fired a powerful right-footed shot into the top right corner.

When a draw seemed imminent, substitute Nathan McCollin snatched the victory for Kickstart Rush in the 88th minute, with a precisely placed shot into the corner of the net after being picked out by captain Shaquille Layne.

Kickstart Rush’s Nathan McCollin (left) celebrates the game-winning goal with teammates.

In the first game of the evening, Deacons FC secured their Premier League status with a 5-2 victory against Ellerton SC.

A hat-trick from forward Shaquan Haynes was the catalyst behind the result as he single-handedly destroyed the Ellerton defense.

Haynes’ goals came in the 23rd, 80th and 93rd minutes. Deacons’ other goal scorers were Danico Watson (82nd) and Shamaine Richards (88th).

Anson Barrow converted for Ellerton in the 32nd minute and Shamal Crick added his name to the score sheet in the 89th minute.