Hayley Matthews top of World ICC Women’s T20I All-rounder rankings Loop Barbados

Barbadian Hayley Matthews just celebrated winning the second edition of the Women’s CPL and now on a more personal level she’s once more written her name boldly on history’s page.

The West Indies captain has now risen to the top of the ICC Women’s T20I All-rounder Rankings after magnificent performances with the bat and ball in the ongoing series against Australia.

Matthews was her team’s highest run-scorer in the first T20I, where she played the anchor with a solid unbeaten 99. She followed this up with the wicket of Alyssa Healy, but couldn’t stop Australia from winning the game at North Sydney Oval.

However, she went one better in the next T20I.

She picked up three crucial wickets in her allotted four overs, to finish with 3-36. She followed this with a career-best batting performance, a magnificent 132 runs off 64 balls with 20 fours and five sixes.

It was her second century in this format the highest score by a West Indian woman in T20Is, to set up a momentous West Indies win in Australia to tie the series at 1-1. With this, Matthews finds herself atop the Women’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings with 480 rating points. She has also made significant gains in the batting and bowling rankings.

In the Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings, she jumped two places to tie with Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera in fifth place. In the batters’ list, Matthews’ two scintillating knocks helped her jump 10 places to the seventh place.

In the Women’s T20I Batting Rankings, Australia’s Tahlia McGrath continues to reign supreme (782 points). England’s Sophie Ecclestone (765 points) tops the Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings.