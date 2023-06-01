Have an emergency plan: Elsa’s lessons should not be forgotten Loop Barbados

Two years after Hurricane Elsa levelled houses across Barbados, residents are reminded of the importance of retrofitting their homes.

Reflecting on the lessons learnt when the category one hurricane struck the island in 2021, Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams shared that when the disaster occurred, the country’s vulnerable housing was highlighted.

“Elsa taught us that storms can hit Barbados. Elsa taught us that our housing stock is more vulnerable than we thought. Elsa taught us that it does not take much. You don’t need to be watching out for the Category Four’s and Category Five’s. We need to be preparing ourselves for the tropical storms, the Category One’s and Category Two’s as well,” he remarked on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season press conference held at the headquarters of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Abrahams implored residents to retrofit their homes and check the status of their insurance policies.

“We implore you to retrofit your homes as required, clean up around your homes. Check the status of your insurance policies. Ensure that all your family members and persons in your care know what to do if you are impacted. The time of the event is not the time to figure out what to do. Have that emergency plan in place,” said the Minister of Home Affairs.

Elsa damaged 1,796 homes in Barbados, leaving hundreds of families displaced. Two years later, recovery efforts are still ongoing.

“Reconstruction agencies are working assiduously to complete the remainder of home repairs for those who sought public assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Elsa,” indicated Abrahams.

The Minister of Home Affairs disclosed that until the last minute, many refused to leave their homes which were at risk, and seek refuge at the hurricane centres. Families only realised they made the right decision when they returned to find their roofs missing or houses flattened.

“Bajans have an attachment to their house. You have an attachment to your possessions. Every possession you have, can be replaced. Pack your passport, your medication, into some ziplock bags…pack the critical stuff in those.

“If you know your house is vulnerable, when you are advised that the storm is going to hit us, pick up the things that you pre-packed and make your way to the nearest shelter. You can go back and check your house after. We need to take each, every hurricane season seriously because it only takes one,” he stressed.