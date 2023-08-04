Hats off to Team Mikey’s The Reunion 2023 Loop Barbados

A seamless, masterful production.

That was exactly what reigning Soca Monarch Mikey Mercer gave the hundreds who came out to Kensington Mall for The Reunion on Crop Over Tuesday.

The production extended beyond a mere fete. It was beyond great value for money. It was more than simply a night of entertainment. It was a culmination of moments that created an unmatched experience for Crop Over 2023.

It was the best show of the season, one patron said.

From the pre-issued instructions to wear comfortable clothing and footwear, the vibrant thunder sticks distributed upon entry, the efficient onsite food and bar services to the immaculate transitions between artistes on the cast, the event’s execution was top-tier and Mikey and his team are deserving of all kudos.

‘The Reunion: The Return of the Waistlines’ was an apt branding of the experience, as the production was replete with positive vibes from start to finish and the infectious nature of the music activated the waistlines from beginning to end.

The beauty of the night lies in the fact that it was not a show that any could claim was a replica of any party held for the entire season. The night was filled with nostalgia, plenty ‘feel-good’ moments and the numerous surprise performances throughout transported patrons back in time to relive popular tunes they love.

Mr DJ and his hit Waistline Shots was a hit with the crowd and when Lil Rick teamed up with Eric Lewis and Kevin ‘KB Kleen’ Hinds of Madd Entertainment to perform Pampalam they held the crowd in the palm of their hands. Rick took on the role of “Nelly” and went in ‘dibby and mackey’ all across the stage, much to the audience’s enjoyment.

The artistes seemed to feed off the energy from the responsive crowd and the performers reciprocated in kind. The crowd saw Natahlee in full action and did not hesitate in cheering her on, as she jiggled and gyrated like never before to Weakness for Sweetness. Marzville’s delivery of My Boo was equally enrapturing and the passion with which Marvay delivered his selections was almost palpable.

Barry Chandler Flames whipped the crowd into a frenzy while DJ Salt’s Unfair Me stirred them up. Patrons sang along to RPB’s Can’t Find Me Brother with gusto and at one point Peter Ram placed his microphone in his pocket as they belted the lyrics to his tunes, both old and new, while TC had everyone asking Who the Hell is Kim?

Younger creatives like Jaylin, Azizi and Tae also took to the stage during the night, with the latter showing why she walked away with the Junior Monarch crown, expertly commanding the crowd during her deliver of Party NiceAgain and Bajan Ting.

Leadpipe and Saddis, Coopa Dan, Edwin Yearwood and Grateful Co were all equally well-received. As were Rhea Layne, who teamed up with Mikey, Scrilla, and earlier acts SugahRhe, Faith Callender and Verseewild.

Even Ramon G took to the crowd by surprise when he took to the stage, not to spin the wheels of steel but instead delivered an impressive performance of Bunji Garlin’s 2023 hit Hard Fete, which sent the crown into a tizzy.

The evening was also filled with theatrics, which only added to the experience. From the entry of man of the moment Michael Mercer, complete with countdown; the appearance of Ponka on his ‘donkey’ during one of his performances; the steering wheel Mikey used as he commandeered the ‘drifiting’ of the crowd during his collab with Fadda Fox; the inclusion of Iz a Vybe during his performance of Party Mash Up with Nikita; to the explosions of fireworks throughout the night, it was clear that The Reunion team did not come to play!

Mikey wove several of his own hits in between acts and teamed up with Mr Blood of Soka Kartel fame and Khiomal Nurse to end the night on a high. The trio took patrons on a musical journey through the Caribbean, impressively delivering regional hits Charge Up, Balance Batty and Zouk La Se Sel Medikaman Nou Ni.

But the one thing that can not go without mention, is that the entire cast on the night was 100 per cent Bajan. Barbadian culture and artistry were on full display and the night seemed like an authentic celebration of Bajan talent.

In speaking to Loop Entertainment after the event, Mercer outlined that the focus on all things Barbadian was intentional.

“We had an amazing time. Thanks to everybody that came out to support the Team Mikey charity and to support Barbados because it wasn’t only for the charity, it was a celebration of international Barbadian class acts,” he stressed.

The Reunion was indeed a spectacle of a show and upon exit, patrons could be overheard raving about the stellar production.

One male patron took the time out to share his feedback with Loop Entertainment, stating that it was “the best show of the season”.

“It was well-organized and flowed. There were no hiccups, no stalling…everything was on point. Entry was no hassle. I walked right through the gate and although there were a lot of people here, the venue was the right size and spacious enough that you could walk around easily. Drinks were easy to get and I would definitely recommend this to anyone. For sure, I’ll be back next year!”

The Reunion team, you can take a bow!