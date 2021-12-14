Harris Paints’ mini colour pots machine gets warm reception locally | Loop Barbados

Barbadians are giving Harris Paints an A+ for their new Mini Colour Pots Machine which provides customers with sample paint pots for their home, business, DIY, art, or construction projects.

The new machine, located at the Wildey Colourcentre, presents an easier and cheaper way for customers to select the right paint for their spaces. Using the touchscreen on the machine, customers can make paint selections from just over 1000 colours, in either flat or satin finishes.

Retail sales supervisor at the Wildey Colourcentre, Gavin Wilson, said the machine has been a welcome addition to their product offerings and customers have been keen to try it.

“So far, the DIY-ers especially are making the most of the new mini pots. Normally customers would come and get a quart of paint as a sample size and often that’s too much for them and it costs more. They just want to be able to put a little bit on their wall as a sample. So launching a machine like this is a big selling point for our customers. The machine itself is also very simple and easy to use,” Wilson explained.

After making colour selections, within two minutes, 4fl oz of paint is mixed and dispensed into a mini pot. It is enough to cover five square feet with two coats of paint. While there are similar machines in a few other countries around the world, the Harris Machine is the most advanced version of the technology and is currently the only one of its kind.

At a recent sales event, home owner Patricia Slinger, was eager to try the machine.

“I saw it on Instagram and I thought ‘oh, that’s interesting’. I think it’s an excellent idea actually where you can try the paint before you make your final decision. I am thinking of doing some painting for the bathroom, bedroom, just general areas in the house. This is a great idea!” she said enthusiastically, with four mini pots in hand.

Meanwhile, small contractor Lynden McCaskie, said the new Mini Colour Pots option is helpful.

While waiting for his mini pots from the machine, he explained, “I’m taking the samples to my customer to see if he likes them…. This makes a significant difference because of the price range. That’s probably the most important thing – the price. At $5 for two, you can’t go wrong.”

He added, “Most people don’t know what colour they want, so if you can bring some samples for them, it would make it a lot easier for them to decide.”

Currently, the self-serve machine is only available at the Wildey Colourcentre. However, customers can place their Mini Colour Pot orders at the Six Roads location. The special rate of two for $5 is available for a limited time only.