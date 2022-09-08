Harbour Master ship departs Grenada for Trinidad Loop Barbados

‘Harbour Master’, registered in Trinidad and Tobago, has departed from Grenada.

The party vessel left the Spice Island on September 7, 2022.

This latest update was given in a media release by Derick F Sylvester and Associates, legal counsel for Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon Peters.

The statement read that the ship came to Grenada for Carnival festivities in August 2022; however, the ship was arrested in Grenada when certain of its crew inflicted harm and grievous harm on Grenadian World Champion javelin gold medallist Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon Peters, Carnival Tuesday night on board the said ship.

Those crew members, who were charged, pleaded guilty at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court to summary criminal offences of Causing Harm and Grievous Harm.

The arrest of the ship was related to civil proceedings brought by the Peters brothers in the High Court of Grenada against the owners of the ship after the incident and subsequent charges laid. The arrest was effected through the Admiralty Division of the Court, on application by the Lawyers on record, Derick F Sylvester & Associates.

The departure of the ‘Harbour Master’ was the fruit of intensive negotiations between lawyers for the Peters brothers and lawyers for the ship.

The issue was the posting by the ship of proper security in the event of the ship being found liable in the High Court civil case. On one side of the negotiations were Derick F. Sylvester and Alicia C. Lawrence, lawyers on record for the Peters brothers, advised by Ruggles Ferguson and Dr Francis Alexis Q.C.

On the other side were Nyree D. Alfonso of Trinidad and Tobago and Dylan Charles of Grenada.

Sylvester says that ‘constructive, cordial and focused professional legal talks between the two teams of lawyers produced a mutually satisfactory conclusion to this stage of the matter’.

The High Court case will continue in the normal way.

Meanwhile, the Harbour Master on its various social media pages confirmed the latest news regarding the ship’s status.

A post on its Facebook business page today read:

“The Harbour Master has left Grenada to return to Trinidad.

We will resume our regularly scheduled cruises this weekend.

We look forward to the return of our Captain and his crew.”