Harbour Master set to return for Independence Loop Barbados

Harbour Master Grand Cruises will be returning to Barbados again this year, from November to December.

In a statement made on social media on Friday, August 18, the Harbour Master announced that they will be returning for nine days during the Independence season:

” ?? BARBADOS !! ?? We return for Independence? November 24- December 3, 2023.”

“Book your event on board the largest party vessel??” the statement added.

The Harbour Master sailed for Crop Over in Barbados waters from July 27 to August 8.

In the season, some patrons were left dockside with no boarding pass in hand for various cruises. This left a bad taste in some boat ride lovers’ mouths, but with the return scheduled now, the notice to promoters to be early can be extended to patrons as well.