The popular Harbour Master party boat will be returning to the shores of Barbados this year, for the sweetest summer festival, Crop Over.

The Harbour Master recently revealed on social media that they will be in Barbados waters from July 27 to August 8.

Since announcing its return, the Harbour Master has identified two events on their Crop Over calendar – Nudes Tanlines on July 30 and Jamm’n on August 4.

Promoters are being encouraged to contact them via telephone or email to arrange bookings.