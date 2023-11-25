Harbour Master cruises postponed this weekend Loop Barbados

Party cruises which were slated for today, Saturday, November 25, and tomorrow Sunday, November 26, aboard the MV Harbour Master, have been rescheduled to next weekend under the advisement of Harbour Master staff.

In a statement made to social media, promoters of Ikini Events and Bad Rep Festival announced that their “Duo The Ultimate Cooler Cruise” slated for today, Saturday, November 25, has been postponed citing safety concerns.

“Due to the rough seas at the north side of the island, the Harbour Master has advised against boarding at the Speightstown jetty today, November 25, citing safey concerns.”

“For your safety, we’ve opted to reschedule the event to Sunday, December 3 with boarding at 3:00 AM (sunrise cruise). Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the statement also revealed.

Promoters of Nauti Events were also forced to reschedule their “Nauti North: Cheek’d Up Bikini Cooler Cruise” which was slated for tomorrow, Sunday, November 26.

In a statement made on social media, Nauti Events announced that their cruise was postponed until next Sunday, December 3, due to acts of nature beyond their control.

“Dear patrons, due to acts of nature beyond our control, our Nauti North: Cheek’d Up Boatride is now scheduled to set sail on Sunday, December 3, 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM. Boarding time is 9:00 PM.”

Promoters also apologized for the inconvenience caused.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and we look forward to sailing with you.”