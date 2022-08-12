Harbour Master condemns acts of violence after party brawl in Grenada Loop Barbados

The owners of the Harbour Master party boat have broken their silence on a brawl that took place on their vessel on Wednesday night between members of staff and Grenadian athletics star Anderson Peters.

In a statement on Thursday, the Harbour Master’s management said: “The recent violence on our ship involving Anderson Peters is disheartening to both our management and staff.”

“We emphatically declare that we do not condone acts of violence of any kind. We understand the public’s concern and the overall sensitivity of the situation.

“Currently, the full details surrounding the incident are still forthcoming, but we are working with the relevant authorities to gain a clearer understanding of what occurred.”

The Royal Grenada Police Force said on Wednesday night, Peters, 24, sustained minor injuries during an incident on the Harbour Master. The vessel was docked in Grenada for a party.

Police took several crewmen into custody to assist with their investigations. The men in custody are said to be T&T nationals.

Grenadians have expressed their outrage at the treatment of the two-time Javelin World Champion.

The Opposition New National Party (NNP) led by Dr Keith Micthell in a statement said:

“The New National Party registers dismay regarding an incident involving acts of violence meted out to our beloved double World Javelin Champion, Anderson Peters which occurred Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

We strongly denounce all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated. Grenada is marked by its peaceful nature and without a doubt, we subscribe to the rule of law. We anticipate a swift judicial process and justice in accordance with the laws of Grenada.

The New National Party extends best wishes for a speedy recovery to Anderson Peters.”

The Grenada Olympic Committee says it is saddened by the news of what it says was the cowardly actions of some five persons who physically assaulted Grenada’s national sporting hero and icon.

The Committee says it joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive action against all the perpetrators.

The Grenada Olympic Committee adds that it stands ready to lend support to his recovery and looks forward to an expeditious resolution of the matter.

Prime minister Dickon Mitchell condemned the acts of violence as he wished Anderson a speedy recovery.

“As a Government, we unequivocally condemn violence of any kind and call on all citizens and visitors to maintain a posture of respect to differing perspectives and to opt for rational debate over extreme behaviour,” he said in a statement on Facebook.