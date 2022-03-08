Happy International Women’s Day | Loop Barbados

The late American poet and civil right activist Maya Angelou once said, “how important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes”, a fitting sentiment with great significance as we celebrate International Women’s Day today all around the word.

Today we celebrate the cultural, political, socio-economic, and athletic achievements of all women, while recognizing this year’s theme; “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Since it’s inception in 1909, International Women’s Day sought to bring attention to matters concerning gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

For the month of March, Loop Sports will feature females who are contributing and striving in a male-dominant arena- football.

This week’s edition introduces two former Queen’s College students who are household names in the football fraternity.

National player, sports administrator, and coach Soraya Toppin-Herbert, as well as entrepreneur and physiotherapist Dr Nicola Yard.

Soraya Toppin-Herbert has made a profession out of her passion and interest for football

Loop: What is your role/position in the football arena?

Soraya: I have many different roles within football. I am a player with the Barbados senior women’s national team, I am a coach and an administrator.

Currently, I am the Director of Women’s Football Development in the Bahamas, and my non-profit organization Raya34 Sports Inc. runs a girls’ football program called More than Boots.

Loop: How long have you been involved in the sport and what got you involved?

Soraya: I have been involved in football for 22 years.

I first started at the age of six years old when my older brother Arrio invited me to try the sport.

I attended a practice session with the then Professional Soccer School (now Pro Shottas) and I have been playing ever since.

Additionally, both of my parents were heavily involved in the sport with my mother managing several youth and adult teams and my father playing, coaching, and running a club during my youth.

Loop: What do you enjoy most about football?

Soraya: It is hard to pinpoint one thing I enjoy most about football.

I enjoy the freedom that football gives me to be myself on the field, I love the ability that the sport provides to unite people of different backgrounds and most importantly I enjoy the feeling of being able to inspire young people to strive for greatness through football.

Loop: What would you say is the most challenging thing for females, in what is still considered a male dominant sport?

Soraya: The hardest thing for females is getting those in positions of power (still mostly men) to recognize that women deserve the same as men in the sport.

If it isn’t mandated it is very hard to get resources and opportunities. However, if the women don’t perform, they are compared to the men and even when they perform well, they don’t receive the deserved recognition.

Another challenge is recognizing that especially in our region the responsibilities of women and men are extremely different and while it is easy for a man, for the most part to drop everything and train and compete, women require more planning and thought.

This needs to be considered when planning programs and comparing participation levels between the two groups.

Loop: What is your response to those who still believe that football isn’t for females?

Soraya: My response to them is to watch women play.

Watch teams like FC Barcelona Femeni and PSG women and see that they are able to do the same things that men do.

Once given the right opportunities and investment, women possess the ability to play the game at the highest level.

As a little girl that grew up playing with boys and dare, I say dominating boys’ football, I am living proof that football is for females. Through playing football, I went from captaining boys’ teams to now working professionally in football.

Football is for everyone.

Loop: What is your ultimate wish for female football?

Soraya: My ultimate wish for female football is that little girls can dream of playing professionally and making a living like little boys do, without having to worry about having a second job or having to set aside their dreams to pursue other careers because they are more lucrative.

I also dream for the day when every little girl that wishes to play football will be able to do so without having to worry about societal stigma or barriers to entry.

Physiotherapist of the senior men’s national team Dr Nicola Yard holds a key role in the national programme and is also a very supportive soccer mom

Loop: What is your official position/role in the national programme?

Nicola: I am the physiotherapist for the senior men’s team, and I currently sit on the Medical Committee of the Barbados Football Association. As a committee we aim to implement safe practices.

Loop: How long have you been a physiotherapist and how long have you been with the national programme?

Nicola: I have been a physiotherapist for almost 17 years.

I started in 2013 working with the u17 boys’ national team and I’ve worked with the u20, u23 and now the senior men’s team.

Loop: What has been the most challenging thing for you as a female in the sport?

Nicola: This is an extremely hard question, there is the occasional inappropriate comment or rare occasion where you can see an individual questioning you, but I honestly do not let those things faze me and the instances have not been enough worth commenting on.

I don’t see being a female as a limitation or even consider the fact that I’m a female in a male dominated arena, so I think the challenges I see have nothing to do with my gender but on a whole.

That being said, the most challenging thing is knowing the full potential football has to offer our kids, women, and men but for some reason we cannot get the support to have it on the level of cricket.

We are investing time and skills and not reaping the rewards we should.

Loop: What are your views about females participating in football?

Nicola: I strongly believe that we can achieve whatever we want.

Football is a great avenue for young girls to express themselves.

Football is no longer a men’s sport and any female with an interest in the sport should play. We definitely need to discard the stigmas and allow females to shine where they choose.

Loop: Are there any specific values you think females can learn from playing football?

Nicola: Football is a team sport. It will teach them about working together for a common goal.

In life you won’t always get along with everyone but at times we need to find ways to work together for the same cause.

Football teaches determination and fighting when the odds may be against you.

It will definitely build character as the public’s criticism at times can be quite harsh but most importantly it will teach them that there is nothing outside of their reach.

Loop: What is your ultimate wish for female football?

Nicola: I would love to see female football given the attention and investments female cricket is given and even more so given the attention any male dominated sport is given.

I would love to see young girls who love the sport have a team of females to play with instead of being forced to play on boys’ teams. It doesn’t allow them to shine and excel the way they could. I look forward to seeing full support at all female national games in the same manner supporters come out for our men’s teams.

Ultimately, I would love to see a professional league for women.