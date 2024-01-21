Hampton Pumping Station fixed Loop Barbados

The Hampton Pumping Station is back up and running at full capacity.

Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has confirmed that the work at the Hampton Pumping Station in St Philip has been completed.

In a release, the BWA was pleased to share that the station is fully back online and functioning at 100 per cent capacity. Customers serviced by the facility were also told that the Station is already moving water into the distribution network and all the systems it normally supplies.

BWA thanked all of the residents in the catchment, the crews who worked really hard to ensure that the water outages were minimised while the work was conducted and the media who assisted the BWA in sharing the updates.

The BWA also shared that while repairs are complete, there is minor remedial work to be carried out at the station. This will be done during the coming week and will not impact the functioning of the station in any way.

The Barbados Water Authority sincerely thanked everyone for their continued understanding and patience while the work was being conducted.