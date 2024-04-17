Halo phenomenon not new to Barbados Loop Barbados

The halo around the sun, as viewed by persons on island is a normal weather phenomenon.

With Barbadians reacting with panic and or genuine curiosity, Loop News contacted the Barbados Meteorological Services for an explanation.

The Met Office representative said this nothing new. In fact, because they do observations every 10 minutes in the hour, halos have been seen frequently.

He explained that a halo occurs when cirrostratus clouds, which are transparent high clouds, are present around the sun or even the moon. These clouds have ice in them, and sometimes when the light refracts off the particles, they produce white or coloured rings, spots or arcs of light around the Sun or Moon. This is called a halo or halo phenomenon.