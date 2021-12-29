Halo breathes new life into St Lawrence Gap | Loop Barbados

The popular St Lawrence Gap has a new addition and the brand-new party spot promises an ambiance as celestial as its name – Halo.

The entertainment space provides a safe and manageable environment.

Halo Ultra Lounge, located in the heart of the vibrant Gap, officially threw open its doors on December 27.

Speaking at its launch, on behalf of the NewArch Investment Group, one of the directors Bryan Worrell stated: “We have been dormant for two-plus years now and I think that this new nightclub in the Gap was missing from the atmosphere here in Barbados. We want to do as much as we can because we know how the times are with COVID-19, so if you want to plan your events, Halo Ultra Lounge is the place for you to be in the Gap.”

On the night, Special Projects Coordinator Shane Archer reassured: “We intend to bring extreme life back to the Gap. We intend to have this place as the number one partying spot in the Gap.”

The location, which once housed the well-known Ship Inn and then Sugar, affords patrons an open courtyard partying experience which is well-suited for these times.

Not only does the spacious venue allow for sufficient physical distancing while unwinding, but its open-air construct also provides the necessary ventilation that is perfect to party safely. Its unique and sleek design is both functional and inviting.

The newly-opened nightclub is outfitted with luxurious bubble booths which lend themselves well to VIP accommodations. These booths will be particularly appealing to groups of individuals who wish to enjoy an event together while remaining in an area separate from the general crowd. The booths are outfitted with couches for patron comfort and their semi-sheer drapery affords patrons a level of privacy in the venue.

At a time when Barbados’ entertainment sector has once again been given the green light, Halo Ultra Lounge presents the perfect location to host events in line with the recommended COVID-19 protocols. The opening of this key venue is of significant importance to the events sector after almost two years of dormancy due to the ongoing pandemic.

Host on the night, Caroline ‘Cici’ Reid emphasized that its design was intentional as a 21st-century post-COVID multi-faceted entertainment space for patrons to have an enjoyable time in a safe and manageable environment.

Conceptualised by NewArch Investment Group, Halo’s directors are made up of a collective of youthful entrepreneurs engaged in the Arts as well as entertainment and cultural events internationally.

On December 31, Halo Ultra Lounge will usher in the new year with its first event. The premier nightclub will host a New Year’s Eve party featuring live premier entertainment from two of the Caribbean’s undisputed soca kings- Skinny Fabulous from St Vincent and Barbados’ own Lil Rick, who both fall under the Pyramid Entertainment Management Inc brand.

Limited tickets for the drinks-inclusive event start at $200 Bds and offers VIP packages ranging from $750 to $5000. There are four packages on offer: clubhouse, golden, platinum and privilege which accommodate from two to 14 ticket purchases, while providing a number of amenities from VIP parking and entrance, a premium bottle service and a private caf?, among others.

The six-hour event is scheduled to commence at 7 pm and runs until 1 am, on a night when a special allowance has been made for the curfew to be extended until 2 am. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed on the night.

The launch of the Halo Ultra Lounge comes at a time when many in the event and entertainment industry were declaring that the sector was in a state of emergency, having endured crippling months of inactivity. The launch was attended by key stakeholders in the local industry and it is hoped that it represents a positive reset as a new year is set to unfold.