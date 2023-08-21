Haiti, TCI, Dominican Republic on alert for Tropical Storm Franklin Loop Barbados

Weather advisories have been issued for several islands across the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Franklin makes its way through the region.

Franklin, the eighth storm of 2023, developed on Sunday in the Caribbean Sea.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Watch is in effect for parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Source: NOAA

At 8 am, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Franklin was located 380 km south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The storm has sustained winds that are 50 mph (85 km/h).

On the forecast track, the centre of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Tuesday night.

NHC expects Franklin to strengthen a bit before it reaches Hispaniola.