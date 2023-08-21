Haiti, TCI, Dominican Republic on alert for Tropical Storm Franklin Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Haiti, TCI, Dominican Republic on alert for Tropical Storm Franklin Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

3 Active weather systems being monitored by NOAA, US NHC

ICYMI: DLP d?j? vu, Jones out, Sada through, HC-bound at 9

Haiti, TCI, Dominican Republic on alert for Tropical Storm Franklin

Ronnie Yearwood is back in the DLP President seat

9-year-old Tayari has no fears about his new school – Kolij

Tropical Storm Emily forms in Atlantic

Shot in the head, bicyclist serious and unstable

Jones finished 7th in 400m Heat at World Championships

Update Weather Alert – Isolated showers to continue

Into the Semis: Sada Williams takes Heat 3 400m at World Champs

Monday Aug 21

29?C
Caribbean News

Franklin, the eighth storm of 2023, developed on Sunday in the Caribbean Sea

Loop News

9 hrs ago

Photo: NOAA

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Weather advisories have been issued for several islands across the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Franklin makes its way through the region.

Franklin, the eighth storm of 2023, developed on Sunday in the Caribbean Sea.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Watch is in effect for parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Source: NOAA

At 8 am, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Franklin was located 380 km south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The storm has sustained winds that are 50 mph (85 km/h).

On the forecast track, the centre of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Tuesday night.

NHC expects Franklin to strengthen a bit before it reaches Hispaniola.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

3 Active weather systems being monitored by NOAA, US NHC

Barbados News

ICYMI: DLP d?j? vu, Jones out, Sada through, HC-bound at 9

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic

More From

Community

9-year-old Tayari has no fears about his new school – Kolij

See also

“I’m ready”

Barbados News

Shot in the head, bicyclist serious and unstable

Hindsbury incident being investigated by police

Barbados News

3 Active weather systems being monitored by NOAA, US NHC

Tropical Storms – Emily, Franklin, Gert

Caribbean News

Haiti, TCI, Dominican Republic on alert for Tropical Storm Franklin

Franklin, the eighth storm of 2023, developed on Sunday in the Caribbean Sea

Barbados News

Harbour Master set to return for Independence

Promoters encouraged to book their events on “the largest party vessel”

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Emily forms in Atlantic

The system is tracking west-northwest