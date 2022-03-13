Guyanese police seize drugs from passenger destined for Barbados | Loop Barbados

A 47-year-old man was arrested yesterday shortly before he boarded a flight to Barbados.

The Guyana Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) reported that it conducted a search of Elvis Fitzgerald Theusday’s luggage at the Eugene F Correia International Airport and allegedly found 23 parcels of suspected poppy weed.

CANU said the drugs had a total weight of 18.370 kg and a street value of over GYD$7 million, which is the equivalent of over BBD $67,689.44.

The Lot, 86 Hunter Street, Albouystown resident is expected to appear in court tomorrow.