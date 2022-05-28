Guyana’s President Ali to deliver keynote address at Agrofest launch | Loop Barbados

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali arrived in Barbados earlier today where he is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Agro Fest.

The two-day event is scheduled to run from May 28 to May 29 and will be hosted at Queen’s Park.

Representatives of Guyana’s delegation met with senior executives of the Barbados Manufacturing Association (BMA) as part of a business-to-business collaboration organised by the respective government agencies, Export Barbados and the Guyana Office of Investment (GO-Invest.)

The 56-member delegation from Guyana includes people who will be exhibiting their businesses at Agrofest.

A statement from the Guyana Department of Information said: “Eleven businesses which were involved in several strategic business-to-business level meetings with members of Barbados’ private sector, gathered information and forged partnerships as facilitated by GO-Invest and Export Barbados. These delegates represent a cross-section of sectors such as Manufacturing, Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Jewelers, Craft and Industrial supplies.”

Executive director of the BMA, Shardae Boyce said, “There are several projects which we are working on that this collaboration will benefit.”

The BMA Executive cited pineapples and other non-traditional agricultural imports as immediate needs which can be supplied from Guyana for the production of rationing packages as part of their Rationing Pack Initiative

Executive Director of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Nizam Hassan suggested that his membership is keen on developing such partnerships with their Barbadian counterparts.

He stated, “We are looking forward to working with BMA and their members to understand the needs of the Barbados market in order to ensure that products which are supplied from Guyana meet the expectations of the Barbados consumer both from a pricing perspective as well as in terms of quality.” The CEO of Export Barbados has also indicated that his team will be working with their Guyanese counterparts to develop the Guyanese export market for Barbadian products, citing that currently, Barbados exports approximately $25 million worth of products and services to Guyana. Over the next three years, Export Barbados through its collaboration with GO-Invest and the Guyanese Private Sector seeks to move this total to $50 million.

Also present at the meeting was the Chairman of Guyana’s Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong. He suggested that the St Barnabas Accord which was signed between Barbados and Guyana is a signal for the private sector to become more active in driving economic growth.

The question of the removal of trade restrictions to ensure easy and affordable access to products and services was raised. The private sector is willing to invest in growing its capacity to supply the regions’ food needs, however, trade restrictions and limited access to affordable and appropriate logistics services must be addressed. The President of the GMSA Rafeek Khan said that he is pleased with the level of urgency which has been placed on strengthening collaboration and is optimistic about the prospects of enhancing the value-added manufacturing activities.

CEO of GO-Invest Dr Peter Ramsaroop stated that “Both President Ali and Prime Minister [Mia Amor] Mottley prioritized the implementation of the St. Barnabas Accord and are wasting no time in putting the necessary resources in place to ensure that this elusive dream of a single economic space is realised.” In the midst of the global challenges facing the region, driven in large part by COVID-19, resulting in increasing supply chain disruptions, the CEO indicated that they are in collaboration with Export Barbados to set up Trade and Investment Facilitation offices in Guyana and Barbados.

This will see Barbados having a constant presence in Guyana and vice versa. This move by GO-Invest and Export Barbados is intended to ensure that commercial initiatives can be easily and expeditiously operationalized. The Representative of GO-Invest will be housed within the Secretariat which has been set up by Export Barbados in Pelican Village, while the Representative of Export Barbados will be housed within the Guyana Office for Investment in Guyana.

This collaboration will also seek to address some of the financing challenges that key stakeholders have identified. The initiative of Export Barbados will establish the Export Bank of Barbados. Both countries stand to benefit from the development of financing opportunities.