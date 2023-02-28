Guyana’s agribusinesses eye Bajan market Loop Barbados

Due to the overwhelming Barbadian response to Guy-America Furniture, the owner plans to establish a warehouse in Barbados in the coming months.

Speaking to Loop News, managing director of Guy-America, Mohammed Ali, revealed that during the three-day Agrofest expo at Queen’s Park, the 31 pieces the company brought for exhibit were sold. The furniture company was sold out by midday on Sunday.

Ali expressed he hoped to have business fully operational in Barbados “as soon as possible”.

“Right now, we are in the process of getting a warehouse so we can start right here.”

“It’s more than selling these furniture. It is about establishing our furniture and letting the people see what we have, and we need to bring stuff that can actually pay us.

“We just want to exhibit what we have. So by selling out, it is good because we don’t have to take back anything [because] we want to actually do business,” he indicated.

This was Guy-America’s second year at Agrofest. A continent of 42 businesses from Guyana were in attendance.

Ali told Loop that interest and sales in 2022 was “good” but this year was “even better”

“The people know us now. The consumers that is coming, they know us, and they come back to buy. They knew the product was good and they continue buying and they want more,” he indicated.

Another business that was bustling with activity was SS Natural Fruit Flavoured Inc, which was manned by office manager Donnicea Belle.

The company specialised in zero sugar, natural fruit flavoured sauces, dips and seasonings with unique flavours such as pineapple, garlic and ginger, soursop, golden apple and mango to name a few.

Belle reported that almost all of the flavours were sold out. People gathered around her booth to try the oddly familiar sauces.

“Right now, here in Barbados, the demand is crazy,” she told Loop while adding that company was approached by local distributors about entering the Barbadian market.