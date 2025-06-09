Guyana to welcome new Canadian-based airline in December

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana government has welcomed the decision by the Canadian-based airline, Air Transat, to begin scheduled flights to the country n December.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, speaking at the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ inaugural flight to Guyana, said the country has welcomed air services from Dominican Republic air carrier, Sky Cana, British Airways, Inter-Caribbean Airways, Jet Blue, Fly Always, Suriname Airways, and now KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in just five years.

“June 4 marks the progress made in the aviation sector from 2020 to 2025. This (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines) is the ninth international carrier that I have had the opportunity to stand at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and welcome to Guyana… Our air navigation services in Guyana are second to none in this hemisphere,” Edghill said, adding that signifies Guyana’s growing prominence on the global stage.

“And I believe with the good support and the rational, responsible actions of the Guyanese people on December 16, we would be able to stand here and welcome the tenth Air Transat from Canada.”

Air Transat service will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from December 16, 2025, to April 24, 2026. It operate the new route with the A321LR, an aircraft known for its efficiency.

Air Transat is a leading travel brand that was voted the 2024 World’s Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

In December 2024, Air Canada announced plans to launch direct flights between Guyana and Canada in 2025.

“Guyana and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport have been positioned as a major hub of connectivity and we are serving because of our geographical location…The more carriers we get into the CJIA and into Guyana (will help us to) open up the world in positive ways,” Edgill said.

In addition to unlocking new commercial, tourism, and economic opportunities in Guyana and the Caribbean, these new airlines have greatly improved connectivity between numerous nations.

More than one million passengers have already arrived in Guyana so far in 2025, which is a 15 per cent increase from the previous year. (CMC)