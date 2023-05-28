Guyana: School girl to be charged with 19 counts of murder Loop Barbados

The secondary school student said to be responsible for starting the fire that claimed 19 lives at the Mahdia Secondary School will be charged with murder.

Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said the decision was taken to charge her with 19 counts of murder.

According to police reports, the girl will be charged as an adult.

These are the names of the students who died as a result of the fire:

Tracil ThomasLisa RobertsDelecia EdwardsLorita WilliamsNatalie BellarmineArriana EdwardsCleoma SimonSubrina JohnMartha DandradeLoreen EvansBelnisa EvansMary DandradeOmerfia EdwinNickleen RobinsonSherena DanielsEulander CarterAndrea RobertsRita Jeffrey

The lone male victim was Adanye Jerome, the five-year-old son of the dorm mother.

The bodies of all the victims will be handed over to their respective families for burial.

Leader of the main opposition party in Guyana, a Partnership for National Unity +the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) had earlier called for an inquiry into what is being described as one of Guyana’s worst tragedies.

He said, “It is crucial that all stakeholders work together in constructing the terms of reference to ensure a truly impartial and comprehensive investigation by the Commission of Inquiry.”

Norton also called for the probe to examine the structural integrity of all school dormitories across the country.