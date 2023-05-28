Guyana: School girl to be charged with 19 counts of murder Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Guyana: School girl to be charged with 19 counts of murder Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Guyana: School girl to be charged with 19 counts of murder

Caribbean Airlines embodies spirit of Crop Over

Barbados welcomes new restaurant and pub

Gospel Fest marks 30 years, brings Christians back together

Machel coming to ‘Shake the Place’ at Tipsy Music Festival 2023

Weather Report – Tropical wave approaching to the south

Fire Service responds to grass fire and rubbish fire

Students helping to protect Barbados’ heritage

Sagicor donates books to Optimist Club’s Adopt-A-Family

Police appeal for public’s help locating missing man

Sunday May 28

26?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The secondary school student said to be responsible for starting the fire that claimed 19 lives at the Mahdia Secondary School will be charged with murder.

Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said the decision was taken to charge her with 19 counts of murder.

According to police reports, the girl will be charged as an adult.

These are the names of the students who died as a result of the fire:

Tracil ThomasLisa RobertsDelecia EdwardsLorita WilliamsNatalie BellarmineArriana EdwardsCleoma SimonSubrina JohnMartha DandradeLoreen EvansBelnisa EvansMary DandradeOmerfia EdwinNickleen RobinsonSherena DanielsEulander CarterAndrea RobertsRita Jeffrey

The lone male victim was Adanye Jerome, the five-year-old son of the dorm mother.

The bodies of all the victims will be handed over to their respective families for burial.

Leader of the main opposition party in Guyana, a Partnership for National Unity +the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) had earlier called for an inquiry into what is being described as one of Guyana’s worst tragedies.

He said, “It is crucial that all stakeholders work together in constructing the terms of reference to ensure a truly impartial and comprehensive investigation by the Commission of Inquiry.”

Norton also called for the probe to examine the structural integrity of all school dormitories across the country.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Guyana: School girl to be charged with 19 counts of murder

Caribbean News

Caribbean Airlines embodies spirit of Crop Over

Lifestyle

Barbados welcomes new restaurant and pub

More From

Business

Sagicor Bank ‘overwhelming’ response triples since interest increase

See also

Bajans adapting to online, banking model for loan applications

Festivals

Machel coming to ‘Shake the Place’ at Tipsy Music Festival 2023

The King of Soca announced that he would be headlining the show at the Tipsy Music Festival on July 23

Caribbean News

Guyana: School girl to be charged with 19 counts of murder

The secondary school student said to be responsible for starting the fire that claimed 19 lives at the Mahdia Secondary School will be charged with murder.
Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum sa

Lifestyle

5 Signs your partner is gaslighting you

Gaslighting is a manipulative tactic used by individuals to gain power and control over their partners. It involves distorting reality, manipulating emotions, and undermining one’s sense of self-worth

Caribbean News

Caribbean Airlines embodies spirit of Crop Over

Welcome Home campaign launched in Barbados

World News

China’s 1st locally made passenger jet completes 1st commercial flight

BEIJING (AP) — China’s first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the glob