GUYANA: Medical action plan launched to help students injured in fire Loop Barbados

The Guyanese Government said it has launched a “full-scale medical emergency action plan” to evacuate and deliver assistance to the children, who were injured in a fire that gutted the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory earlier today.

So far, 20 students have been confirmed dead while at least seven children were medevacked to the capital city of Georgetown for advanced treatment.

The government has sent five planes to Mahdia, which is located in the Potaro-Siparuni region near the centre of Guyana, to support the regional health officials with additional medical supplies and evacuations.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips; Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, visited the students, who were taken to the Mahdia District Hospital for treatment, and met with their families, a statement from the PM’s Office said.

“We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and their communities,” the statement added.