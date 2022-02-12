Guyana continues dominance at CXC | Loop Barbados

Guyanese students have picked up nine of the top awards for students who wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in July/August 2021.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) held its award ceremony for the top students yesterday in the British Virgin Islands.

Samuel Haynes and Zaynab Shaffie of the Queen’s College in Guyana were the top students in CAPE and CSEC. Students from Trinidad and Tobago won four of the six remaining CAPE top awards.

Haynes earned Grade One in Applied Mathematics Units 1 and 2, Biology Units 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Unit 2, Communication Studies, Entrepreneurship Unit 1, Environmental Science Units 1 and 2, Integrated Mathematics, Pure Mathematics Units 1 and 2, Spanish Unit 1 and Tourism Unit 1. He also achieved Grade Two in Chemistry Unit 1.

Shaffie achieved Grade Ones in 18 subjects and Grade II in 2 subjects.

Queen’s College was also recognised as the CSEC and CAPE School of the Year for a second successive occasion.

Queen’s College students after receiving their awards from CXC. Photo: Ministry of Education-Guyana.

Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of CXC, encouraged the region’s top students to continue on their trajectory of excellence.

“These students would have been demonstrating their resilience and tenacity and the will power to succeed against all odds. The COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption that it has caused to the education system has not prevented them from shining and giving their best,” Wesley stated.

He said CXC will continue to do its part to ensure the Caribbean’s brightest minds can compete with their peers from around the world.

“Through our five-year strategic plan we are working to create a holistic transformation of the region’s education system by modernising our current practices as it relates to learning, assessment and the administration of examination,” Wesley stated.