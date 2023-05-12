Gunshot victim rushed for care Loop Barbados

A man was shot during a shooting in The Pine last night (May 10).

Police are carrying out investigations into the incident, which occurred about 7:50 pm along Stratford Hill, The Pine, St Michael.

According to police, the victim was sitting under a shed when the shooting broke out. He was transported from the scene in a private motor vehicle for medical attention.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with the investigations, is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department (Dist ‘A’) at 430-7270, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.