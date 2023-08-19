Gunshot victim found at crucial hour Loop Barbados

A man with possible gunshot wounds is currently listed as critical after a passerby or resident nearby intervened.

Barbados Police Service Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media that police at District F received a telephone report about 10 pm last night, Friday, August 18, 2023. The caller reportedly stated there was a man on the ground at Foster Hall, St Joseph and he looked as if he had gunshot injuries.

Inniss reported, “Police made an immediate response to the area and confirmed there was an injured 33-year-old man. He was eventually taken away by ambulance personnel to the hospital.”

Inniss said the victim was listed as being in critical condition by medical authorities.

Police investigations are continuing.