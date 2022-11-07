Gunshot victim bleeds out in City bus terminal Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded its 39th unnatural death.

The victim has been identified as Mark Anthony Armstrong of Hothersal Turning, St Michael. According to police he was 47 years old.

The police report states about 10:15 pm a man reportedly was shot and ran into the Granville Williams Bus Terminal in Fairchild Street where he collapsed and died. However, videos circulating on social media showed that Armstrong was still alive when he collapsed in the terminal. Bystanders could be heard talking about applying pressure to the wound, as loud sirens approached the terminal.

His was the second shooting death in The City for the day. Earlier in the morning of Sunday, November 6, 22-year-old football phenom Kobe Shepherd was shot and killed in Greenfield, The City.