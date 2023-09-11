Gunna Show Young Thug Support At Sold-Out Barclays Show With DDG

Gunna appears to be making a strong comeback to live performance as the rapper performed at his first sold-out event at the Barclays event on Saturday night.

The Atlanta rapper’s concert, dubbed “The Gift,” was an overwhelming success as fans raved online about the production of the show, which was his first public performance since he was arrested on RICO charges in relation to Young Slime Life Rico case and his later release in December 2022 after copping a plea deal that resulted in some fallout over ‘snitching’ allegations.

The event, which was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, kicked off at 8:00 p.m. and saw rapper DDG opening for Gunna. Gunna also delivered as he gave fans hit after hit from his 30-song line-up, including songs like “Back At It,” “Pushin P,” “Fukumean,” “Rodeo Dr,” and many others.

During his performance, Gunna also paid homage to his mentor and friend Young Thug as he performed “Hot” before proceeding to perform their collaboration “Ski”. The screens around him blazed the words “Free Jeffery” as Gunna performed Young Thug’s verse on the song.

The Barclays Center was packed to the brim as fans turned out to support the rapper despite speculation that there would be a fallout with fans because he took a plea deal and cooperated with authorities or “snitched”.

In the meantime, this is Gunna’s first of two scheduled concerts taking place this month. He is scheduled to perform later this month on September 28 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Musically, the rapper is making a comeback with his viral hit “Fukumean” off of his recent album ‘A Gift & A Curse’.

Online, fans reacted to the rapper’s first concert with many leaving good reviews online.

“Gunna sold out Barclays on his first show back home and these other n****s out here canceling tour dates cause they tickets not selling,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Yall told me it was a wrap for gunna. I just left Barclays. YALL LIED BRUH,” another said.

See the rapper’s setlist here:

Gunna tour