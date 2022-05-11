Gunna Mugshot Surfaced After Turning Self In To Police In RICO Case

Gunna is currently in police custody after turning himself in to police.

The DS4EVER rapper turned himself in to police custody on Wednesday morning, almost two days after he was first named in a 88-page racketeering indictment involving fellow rapper Young Thug.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Gunna is in custody and was booked into jail around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The “Pushin P” rapper’s arrest record is available online, which shows he is charged with one count charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) in furtherance of crimes committed by a gang, YSL, that he’s affiliated to.

Gunna real name is Sergio Giavonni Kitchens. His attorneys have not commented on his charge, which is a conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. However, TMZ has reported that the rapper is set to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Both Atlanta rappers are named in a 56-count indictment which alleges that their outfit Young Slime Life (YSL) is a criminal enterprise, aka a gang and that they have committed more than 180 criminal offenses from 2012 to 2022.

On Tuesday, at a Press Conference, District Attorney Fani Willis said the gang was responsible for many crimes in the Atlanta community and vowed to go after them despite fame or money.

“As the district attorney of Fulton County, my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that,” the Fulton County DA said. “They are committing, conservatively, 75 to 80 per cent of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community.”

“It does not matter what your notoriety is or what your fame is,” Willis added at her press conference. “If you come to Fulton County Georgia, you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang, that you are going to become a target.”

YSL leader Young Thug is already in jail as he was arrested on Monday afternoon after being named as a founder of the gang. He was also alleged to be involved in the murder of a rival gang member and also put out a hit twice on fellow rapper YFN Lucci.

Young Thug, whose name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participate in criminal street gang activity. He appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was told that his attorney might make an application for bond at his next hearing date. That date was not available as yet.

Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, has vowed to defend the rapper’s innocence.