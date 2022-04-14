Gunman opens fire on family; 20-year-old dies | Loop Barbados

A 20-year-old man was killed last night while sitting outside his residence with family members.

The deceased is Joshua Shakeem Alexander of 1st Avenue, Jackson, St Michael. Police spokesperson, acting inspector Rodney Inniss reported that around 8:45 pm, on Wednesday, April 14, Alexander was sitting on the veranda of his residence with three other family members when a lone gunman approached and opened fire and fled the scene.

The 20-year-old was discovered motionless with a wound to his head. Meanwhile, another family member received injuries to his shoulder and upper arm.

Alexander was pronounced dead by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.