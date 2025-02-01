Gun dealer in Trinidad provides police with critical documents

Firearms dealer Luke Hadeed yesterday voluntarily surrendered to the police involved in the ongoing investigation into the operations of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Hadeed and attorney Om Lalla voluntarily walked into the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port-of-Spain, just before 11 am.

Speaking to Guardian Media afterwards, Lalla said they were cooperating fully with the police despite widespread social media speculation that Hadeed was believed to be a suspect or on the run.

Lalla made it clear Hadeed was neither a suspect nor a person of interest, nor was he implicated in the ongoing investigation into the importation of two high-powered sniper rifles into T&T which eventually illegally made their way into the hands of SSA agents.

Lalla stated, “My concern is that Luke Hadeed was touted as someone who is a suspect and in hiding. We’ve made it very clear by walking in, that he is not a suspect. The police have confirmed he is not a suspect and not under arrest,” Lalla said.

“In fact, we are cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The matter remains very sensitive, but my main concern was to ensure that my client is not facing any liability of arrest or being considered a suspect.”

He added, “I can’t comment further due to the nature of the case. I believe it is an unprecedented matter, and from my client’s point of view, we are fully cooperating.”

He made it clear he did not know where the communication that his client was on the run came from, but emphasised there was no request from the police to surrender, nor was there any indication that he was under arrest.

Hadeed’s company, AE Tactical, has been part of the probe because it imported the two sniper rifles which eventually made their way into the hands of SSA employees, who are not legally empowered to handle such weapons as members of a civilian body.

Lalla said the meeting with investigators lasted three hours, and his client handed over sensitive information to investigators during the process.

He also gave some details of the meeting with investigators.

“They were very cordial and very accommodating. I mean, I have no complaints about it. Again, this is, on our end, a professional exercise rather than—we’re not a suspect and have not been treated as such.”

This development follows the arrest and detention of Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher on Thursday in the ongoing case. She remained detained at the St Clair Police Station yesterday.

Former SSA director Major Roger Best was also taken into custody by investigating officers during a pre-dawn raid at his Arima residence on Wednesday.

Admitting that the current probe had also raised issues about the country’s national security apparatus, Lalla said, “This is unprecedented. The only comparable situation was with former Commissioner Randolph Burroughs. However, we are in a time where, globally, no one is above the law, and investigations must take their natural course. Given the current state of crime and ongoing developments, these situations naturally raise concerns among the public.” (Trinidad and Tobago Guardian)