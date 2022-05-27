Guests, crew safe after fire on Carnival Freedom in Grand Turk | Loop Barbados

The funnel of Carnival Freedom caught fire yesterday while the vessel was in port at Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Videos and photos of the incident showed guests in shock as they watched crew try to extinguish the blaze.

A statement from Carnival Cruise said damage was confined to the funnel and all other all other ship, hotel, guest services and safety equipment are functioning.

Carnival said 2,504 guests and 972 crew were onboard the vessel and they are all safe.

The company noted most guests were onshore when the fire occurred.

Carnival said an assessment of the funnel was completed by a technical team and a plan was developed to safely move the vessel from the TCI to Freeport, The Bahamas for repairs.

Today’s sailing of the Carnival Conquest from Port Canaveral was cancelled since the vessel will be used to ferry affected passengers from the TCI back home.

Carnival Conquest is expected to arrive at Grand Turk tomorrow.

“Guests aboard Carnival Freedom will transfer to Carnival Conquest for the voyage back to Port Canaveral, arriving on Monday, May 30. Carnival Conquest will then return to Miami, and her May 30 departure will be shortened by one day, with guests embarking on May 31,” the cruise line said.