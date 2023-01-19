Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Reveals The Gender Their Second Child

The Davis’ are expecting a baby girl, the couple revealed on Thursday afternoon. The couple shared a series of photos to announce their second child together.

In a post on Instagram, Keyshia Ka’oir shared photos of herself, Gucci Mane, and their two-year-old son, Ice Davis, all wearing shades of pink. In the caption of one photo, she wore a soft pink dress decorated with neon pink feather trimmings by the bust that matched Gucci’s coat of a similar shade. The rapper wore black trousers and a black turtleneck shirt along with black leather boots to match the black buttons on his coat. Baby Ice also wore a pink sweater over his blue denim pants.

In another picture, Gucci Mane flashes a huge grin as he poses with his hand on Keyshia’s burgeoning belly.

“It’s a Girl,” Ka’oir captioned the photos.

The businesswoman appears to be enjoying her late trimester as she recently shared photos from a maternity shoot. In one set of photos, she wore all red. In another, she wore an all-white gown with a white headdress.

“Mommy can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned the photo.

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane revealed back in September that they are expecting their second child. In a surprise video shared on her Instagram account, the Ka’oir Fitness boss gave her 42-year-old husband a positive pregnancy test.

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” she captioned the video referencing one of Gucci’s lyrics from earlier in the year.

Back in June, the rapper hinted they wanted a second child and were working on it.

In the song “Mrs. Davis,” he rapped, “When I Think About My Life/ They Tried To Give Me Life (Life)/ Having Wet Dreams About My Spouse/ While I’m Clutching On My Knife/ Every Time We Have Fun/ I End Up With A Son (Ice).”

“Let’s Have Another Baby (Baby)/ I Just Need Somebody To Play With (Ice),” he also says elsewhere in the song.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed Ice Davis in December 2020.