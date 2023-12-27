Guardsman Barbados honours employees for longstanding service Loop Barbados

Several long-standing employees of Guardsman Barbados were recognised last Friday, December 22, for their dedication to the local security firm.

Recognising their lengths of service with the company as “no easy feat”, Human Resources and Administrative Manager Charmaine Rayside stressed: “We could not let them go unnoticed.”

During a brief presentation at their Warrens premises, General Manager of Operations Hurtado Mitchell spoke highly of one of the awardees present, praising her for dedication and professionalism throughout the 19 years the company has been in operation.

“We have someone who has been with us from, practically, the inception. This person has been with us for 15 plus years, to be exact it’s basically 17 years that this wonderful young lady has been with us for and what she encapsulates and epitomises is hard work, endurance, patience, dedication, commitment [and] consistency.”

“Ms Clarke shows up and this is a lesson for us as youth, millennials, Generation Zs, from this stalwart, from this giant of an employee. [She is] a representation of true professionalism, a representation of what it means to really be dedicated to a cause, dedicated to a purpose. So, when I hear the name Guardsman, what I hear is the name Cynthia Clarke,” he stated, before presenting her with a plaque and other tokens of appreciation.

Several other employees were also acknowledged for their longevity of service. These included Juliette Linton, Nora Harewood, Stephanie Bryant, Garfield Clarke, Dale Cato, Fabian Yearwood and Cheryl Clarke. While Mitchell explained that the majority of them were unable to attend due to “exigencies beyond their control” he highlighted that: “All these persons have served with us for 15 plus years.”

When Loop caught up with Cynthia Clarke after the formal presentation, she did not hesitate to gush about her 17-year experience with Guardsman, stating: “The company is phenomenal. I wouldn’t trade Guardsman for nothing. For all the 17 years I’ve been with Guardsman, I’ve had good experiences.”

She went on to hail the firm as “number one in the business”, commending the entire staff at the security firm and describing everyone she has had to interact with there as “wonderful”. “Guardsman, for the time I’ve been here, has treated me very well,” she added.

Clarke insisted that maintaining a high standard of service was paramount for her and revealed that she especially enjoyed the customer service aspect of her job. The security officer identified several organisations she has had the pleasure of serving at during her 17 years, which included Gildan Activewear and select banks across the island. She recounted experiences which required her to stand firm on established procedural standards while carrying out her duties, which at times meant denying persons entry after business closing hours.

While some might find the nature of her job dangerous, Clarke revealed that she never had any frightening encounters and boldly stating: “I’m not fearful. I’m a bold person.”

After the formalities of the presentation concluded, the management and staff continued to enjoy an evening filled with culinary treats and the best in local entertainment.

A procession of popular deejays including the entertaining Surf Rat kept the vibes flowing before ‘The General’, Edwin Yearwood, kicked off the live entertainment segment of their celebrations. Those gathered did not hesitate to follow his every instruction, including chipping from one end of the venue to the next as he delivered several of his hits including Sak Pase.

Next, Mikey took up the soca reins, transforming the Guardsman employees into on big Feting Family before lyrical master RPB took them on a much-enjoyed Boat Ride. Lil Rick closed out the live entertainment with several of his monster hits before the festivities came to a close shortly after midnight.

Throughout the night, employees were the lucky recipients of several prizes and giveaways which included small appliances, vouchers and event tickets.