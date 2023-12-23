Guardsman Barbados gives back at Christmas Loop Barbados

Over 600 children will be having a merrier Christmas thanks to Guardsman Barbados. For the very first time, the local security firm partnered with The Barbados Prison Fellowship in a giveback initiative which would benefit those who oftentimes look forward to Christmas the most-the children.

In a presentation held on Wednesday, December 20, General Manager of Operations at Guardsman Barbados Hurtado Mitchell indicated that it was a company-wide effort as staff endeavoured to “make a positive difference in the lives of others”.

“Employees encouraged each other to donate gifts, identifying them on age and gender to make the children’s Christmas better and even more memorable. The response…is a demonstration of the true meaning of Christmas,” he explained.

A charitable donation of several festively-wrapped toys was handed over to The Barbados Prison Fellowship’s executive director Neil Dowden at their headquarters in Carrington Village, St Michael. The fellowship is a registered charity with a mandate to empower and rehabilitate inmates at Dodds Prison and also assist their children.

Guardsman Barbados General Manager Hurtado Mitchell presents toys to Executive Director of The Barbados Prison Fellowship Neil Dowden

In highlighting the great impact incarceration had on families, Guardsman Manager Mitchell indicated that he hoped their charitable gesture would bring smiles to the faces of the children.

“What better way to experience Christmas than through the eyes of a child. When we think of Christmas morning, we imagine the joy and sparkle in the eyes of children opening gifts from their parents. However, for some children, this is just not a reality because of incarceration, sadly, some parents are unable to be there on Christmas morning. This impacts greatly on families, especially the young ones, especially the innocent, especially the children. We hope these gifts will lessen that impact, bring joy and let them know we care. They will indeed have something to smile about on Christmas Day,” he said.

While encouraging Corporate Barbados to embark on initiatives to help those in need, Mitchell reaffirmed Guardsman’s corporate responsibility to ongoing give-back ventures stating: “We recognize the importance of giving back. It is meaningful and it is a part of our corporate social responsibility. There is nothing more rewarding than knowing you have helped another.”

On site to witness the presentation of gifts were representatives from Guardsman Barbados including Humans Resources and Administration Manager Charmaine Rayside as well as volunteers of The Barbados Prison Fellowship, who were also gifted tokens of appreciation from the security firm.

Guardsman Barbados also presented tokens of appreciation to the volunteers of The Barbados Prison Fellowship

Partnering with Guardsman in their Christmas initiative was the Team Mikey Charity, whose director Michael Mercer was also present at the handover. It was revealed that Guardsman will also be teaming up with the local charity for future initiatives.