Guards up! Do not let Christmas be a COVID superspreader event | Loop Barbados

This Holiday season Barbadians and visitors are being cautioned to keep practising the health and safety protocols to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19.

Manager Government Relations and Corporate Communications, Barbados Light and Power Company Ltd, Jackie Marshall Clark recognises that nationals will be returning home for the holidays and locals would want to house hop as they traditionally do, while visitors too on island may be in a vacation mode forgetting that COVID is still a very real threat.

During a press conference today at the Baystreet Headquarters to give an overview of the company’s response during the 2020 hurricane season which has come to a close officially, Marshall Clark took a minute to put everyone on notice.

She said:

“Do not drop guards during Christmas. Remember we are still in the midst of our COVID pandemic and we are all still at risk.

“Don’t mind it’s Christmas, the virus is still out there.

“So the reminder to you, the safety moment…is simply, do not drop your guard.”

She said that failure to follow the protocols such as proper handwashing, sanitising, mask-wearing and social distancing, could have detrimental consequences.

“[Adhere to the protocols] If not, Christmas could be a superspreader event or superspreader season for all of us, and come January 2022, we might be in lockdown . Do not drop [your ] guard this season.”