Guardian Life is gifting CPL tickets to more than 1,000 children Loop Barbados

Guardian Life has made a substantial financial contribution to the nation’s youth, purchasing tickets for the weekend Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) matches to give rising cricket players, young sports enthusiasts, campers and vulnerable children the chance to see one or two games at the mecca of cricket in the Caribbean.

Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey at the CPL launch at Kensington Oval, ahead of today’s first game, told the media that the 1,600 will be distributed to children, teens and their chaperones by way of three ministries – Education, Sports and People Empowerment.

He said that the Ministry of Education will receive 400 tickets for each day and the Ministry of People Empowerment and the Ministry of Sport will receive 400 for each day to split between them. The tickets are for early match days on Saturday and Sunday.

Humphrey said that he was impressed with the inclusion of his ministry because he has “responsibility for children who are persons with disabilities, children who are in our children’s homes, some of the most vulnerable children who probably would not have had an opportunity to attend these games.”

Therefore, he contends, he is “very thankful because it gives them the opportunity to come and watch cricket at the highest level and those who aspire to be cricketers, because people have dreams regardless of where they are.

“I’m also very thankful to Guardian Life for making this possible for us to be able to spread the game of cricket and the love of cricket.”

Branch Manager Guardian Life David Cave did the handover ceremony to Sports Minister Charles Griffith.

Cave told the media:

“For the youth, this experience is not just about witnessing a game, it is about imprinting memories that will stay with them forever. It is about a feeling of exhilaration, of a roaring crowd, the awe of exceptional talent and the aspiration to one day to step on to the field they themselves.”

As it is the summer still and school is not back in session, Cave said, parents, teachers, camp counsellors and coaches are being tasked with ushering the young ones to the games.

“Through this partnership we honour your unwavering dedication to the growth and wellbeing of our future generation. As we embark on this journey, Guardian Life for the Caribbean envisions a future where cricket gloves become hugs of unity, schools become grounds of inspiration, and families and friends come together to support our young athletes. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to building bridges, fostering connections and leaving a legacy that goes beyond this moment.”