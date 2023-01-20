Guadeloupe & neighbouring islands rocked by large earthquake Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

An earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter scale, occurred west of Guadeloupe this morning.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 7:23 am local time at a depth of 164 kilometres.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

52 km West of Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

98 km south-southwest of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

125 km northwest of Roseau, Dominica.

NewsAmericasNow.com